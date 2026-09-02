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Independence voters say yes to recall of Councilman John Perkins

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KSHB 41
John Perkins
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes are coming for the Independence City Council after voters took to the polls for Tuesday's recall election of John Perkins.

About 68% of voters were in favor of Perkins' recall, while nearly 32% voted to keep Perkins on the City Council.

The effort to recall Perkins began after the city council voted to approve a massive data-center project last March, with Perkins among the supporters.

Perkins voted to approve a 400-acre hyperscale AI data factory that a Dutch technology company, Nebius, will lease from the city.

Perkins had been elected to the Independence City Council five times since 1996 and had represented Independence's 1st District since 2016.

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