Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Missouri River
Missouri River
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:35:39-05

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — The nation's massive infrastructure bill includes $248 million to help repair damage from 2019 flooding along the Missouri River.

Dane Morris, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the flood damaged most of the structures used to control the river in an area that stretches from Rulo, Nebraska, to St. Louis, The St. Joseph News-Press reports.

"The intent is that once these structures are repaired, that they should be able to sustain a flood similar to 2019," Morris said. "Better than they did previously."

The flooding three years ago breached levees, inundating tens of thousands of acres and forcing thousands from their homes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!