Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — The nation's massive infrastructure bill includes $248 million to help repair damage from 2019 flooding along the Missouri River.

Dane Morris, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the flood damaged most of the structures used to control the river in an area that stretches from Rulo, Nebraska, to St. Louis, The St. Joseph News-Press reports .

"The intent is that once these structures are repaired, that they should be able to sustain a flood similar to 2019," Morris said. "Better than they did previously."

The flooding three years ago breached levees, inundating tens of thousands of acres and forcing thousands from their homes.

