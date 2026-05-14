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Injury crash involving 3 semis, 1 passenger vehicle closes WB I-70 in Odessa, Missouri

I70 crash May 14.jpeg
Missouri Department of Transportation
I70 crash May 14.jpeg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An injury crash involving three semis and one passenger car has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Odessa, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Milemarker 37.2.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said westbound traffic is being diverted off I-70 onto Missouri Highway 131.

The extent of the injuries to those involved wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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