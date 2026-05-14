Injury crash involving 3 semis, 1 passenger vehicle closes WB I-70 in Odessa, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An injury crash involving three semis and one passenger car has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Odessa, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Milemarker 37.2.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said westbound traffic is being diverted off I-70 onto Missouri Highway 131.

The extent of the injuries to those involved wasn’t immediately known.

🚨Traffic Crash/Roadway Blocked🚨



Troopers are currently on scene of an injury crash on WB I-70 near the 35.8 MM. WB lanes are completely blocked. All WB traffic will be diverted onto MO-131. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/DKOvrFvAEP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 14, 2026

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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