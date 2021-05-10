Inmate dies at Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center has died.
Sheriff Darryl Forté said the death involved a man who was admitted over the weekend.
The person was found unresponsive, but no other details were available.
Sheriff’s office investigating in-custody death of male who was admitted to the detention center over the weekend. The victim was found unresponsive this morning. Will provide updates as facts become available. @kcmo @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @cityofLS @CityOfIndepMO @BlueSpring pic.twitter.com/i2IlGzvDUn
— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 10, 2021
