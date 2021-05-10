Watch
Inmate dies at Jackson County Detention Center

KSHB
Jackson County Jail inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:50:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center has died.

Sheriff Darryl Forté said the death involved a man who was admitted over the weekend.

The person was found unresponsive, but no other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

