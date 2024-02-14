Watch Now
INSIDE LOOK | What it's like to ride double-decker bus at Chiefs parade

Bus company prepares to chauffeur Kansas City Chiefs during parade
Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:37:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are excited to get up close with their favorite players during today's Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade.

And the Chiefs players will be riding in style on buses from Grey Lion Tours.

George Hetzel, founder of Grey Lion Tours says Kansas City does it better than anybody.

"Players get to interact with the crowd and it's wonderful, it's really, really special. It's just a special treat for them (players). They've worked hard all season and it's great to kinda see the fans and yell back at em after they've been yelling for them all season."

Tom Hall can see the parade from his window at the Pershing Apartments.

He says his location is unbelievable.

"Well just open up the windows and just enjoy ourselves and have a great time."

