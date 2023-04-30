Intense winds bring burn ban, outages to Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Fire Department has issued an immediately effective burn ban lasting Saturday evening until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Officials say the burn ban is necessary due to present and forecasted winds reaching 25 mph.

The winds are also causing "sporadic" outages across Independence, according to IFD. As of 7:30 p.m., there were an estimated 100 customers without power.

Crews are working to return power to customers who are experiencing outages.

Independence residents are asked to be "fire safe" and take extra precautions.

City of Independence Utilities customers who have lost power should call 816-325-7550 to report the outage.