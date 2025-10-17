Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Interim Jackson County executive details changes to property tax assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota detailed changes to the county's property tax assessments process during a news conference Friday afternoon.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan reports LeVota is set to introduce an ordinance for the Monday meeting of the Jackson County Legislature that would "review and correct commercial property assessment increases in excess of 15 percent over the prior year's assessed valuation."

The change would only impact properties valued under $5 million.

