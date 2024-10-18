International Paper to close Kansas City, Missouri, plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — International Paper says it plans to close its facility in Kansas City, Missouri, but did not say how many employees would be impacted.

"The facility has been a valuable part of the company for a number of years," said Amy Simpson, a company spokesperson. "Recently the Company completed a strategic assessment and made the difficult decision to cease operations at the Kansas City plant. We will assist employees and customers throughout this transition."

Simpson said employees can apply for any open International Paper jobs at other facilities.

The spokesperson did not say when the plant might close.

—