Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Internet outage hits all Mid-Continent Public Library branch locations

mid continent colbern library.JPG
Charlie Keegan
Wednesday, the Mid-Continent Public Library system opened its new Colbern Road Library Center to the public. The center is located at 1000 NE Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit.
mid continent colbern library.JPG
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An internet outage impacted all Mid-Continent Public Library branches, the library system announced Wednesday morning.

The library reported about 10:00 a.m. that all 34 MCPL branch locations are without internet due to an AT &T service provider outage.

The outage is expected to continue through most or all of today.

However, branches remain open, and other services are available.

KSHB 41 is working to gather details and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us