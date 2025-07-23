Internet outage hits all Mid-Continent Public Library branch locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An internet outage impacted all Mid-Continent Public Library branches, the library system announced Wednesday morning.

The library reported about 10:00 a.m. that all 34 MCPL branch locations are without internet due to an AT &T service provider outage.

The outage is expected to continue through most or all of today.

However, branches remain open, and other services are available.

