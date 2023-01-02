Interstate 35 northbound closed before Front Street Monday morning

UPDATE, 6:50 a.m. | I-35 northbound has reopened at Front Street after crews responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY, 5:56 a.m. | Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash.

The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says I-35 is currently closed before Front Street.

Two people involved in the crash are conscious and speaking to police, according to KCPD.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 6:20 a.m., according to KC Scout.