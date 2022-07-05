KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 435 will be closed in both directions near East 87th Street in Missouri after a multi-vehicle crash.
Four injuries were reported in the crash, one of which is life-threatening, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.
The crash resulted in a vehicle fire near the area.
Police say northbound I-435 is currently completely blocked and that northbound emergency vehicles had difficulty responding to the scene due to traffic.
WATCH: Vehicle fire on Interstate 435
