Interstate 435 closed at 87th Street in Missouri after multi-vehicle crash

Crews closed both directions of Interstate 435 at 87th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, after a multi-car crash and fire.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 435 will be closed in both directions near East 87th Street in Missouri after a multi-vehicle crash.

Four injuries were reported in the crash, one of which is life-threatening, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The crash resulted in a vehicle fire near the area.

Police say northbound I-435 is currently completely blocked and that northbound emergency vehicles had difficulty responding to the scene due to traffic.

