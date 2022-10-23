I-470 closed near Raytown Road due to spreading flames, residents asked to evacuate Highview Estates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple fires along Interstate 470 and Raytown Road are spreading toward the Highview Estates residential area, causing closures along I-470, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD is asking residents of Highview Estates to evacuate due to safety concerns. Officers are in the area knocking on doors to inform residents.

I-470 is closed in both directions near Raytown Road due to low visibility from the flames.

Traffic from I-470 eastbound is being directed onto Raytown Road, according to Kansas City Scout.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department received reports of a mulch fire at around 10:37 a.m. Sunday near 10301 Raytown Road.

KCFD says high winds and heavy smoke have caused the spread of the flames and visibility issues near the interstate.

KCPD responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

The Raytown and Lee's Summit fire departments are helping combat the fires.

KCFD says there have not been any injuries reported in the fire.