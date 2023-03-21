2 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck on westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

At around 11:22 a.m. the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a collision on I-70 at 57th Street.

The crash involved a semi truck and two cars.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Interstate 70 was initially closed at 57th Street, before reopening.