Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck on westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas

Interstate 70 closure
KC Scout
Interstate 70 closure
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:07:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

At around 11:22 a.m. the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a collision on I-70 at 57th Street.

The crash involved a semi truck and two cars.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Interstate 70 was initially closed at 57th Street, before reopening.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.