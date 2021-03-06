Investigation concludes into harassment allegations at Boulevard Brewing Company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation looking into allegations of harassment towards female employees at Boulevard Brewing Company ended Friday the company announced.

"This week, FineLine HR Consulting held additional, final interviews and communicated their insights to brewery leadership based on their findings as a result of the investigation that has taken place over the past few weeks," the company said on it's website. "Broad, non-confidential learnings and immediate next steps the brewery will take to begin employee education, training, and an improved company work environment will be shared with all employees next week. We will also communicate key information here."

The company hired the independent third party FineLine HR Consulting to conduct the investigation.

The investigation began after a former female employee posted a thread on Reddit saying the company had "a sexist work environment that takes advantage of its employees.”

The employee, who left the company in March 2020, said she was harassed for being pregnant and that other female employees received unwanted advance from a former male employee.

Following the allegations, three executive employees left the company , including former CEO Jeff Krum.

With the conclusion of the investigation, Boulevard Brewing said it would take immediate steps in efforts to improve the workplace environment.

This includes employee education, training and improved company work environment.