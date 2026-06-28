Investigation underway after 1 hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire Sunday morning that led to one person being hospitalized.

KCFD responded to a reported building fire in the 5200 block of St. John Avenue just before 10:05 a.m.

Once crews arrived, they reported smoke from a two-story apartment building.

Crews then began interior operations, including searches of the structure.

KCFD said crews found and rescued one occupant, who was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for significant smoke inhalation. The patient was in stable condition, according to KCFD.

The fire department reported no other injuries.

Multiple handlines were used to get the fire under control, KCFD said.

The City Planning and Dangerous Buildings departments have been requested to the scene as the investigation continues.

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