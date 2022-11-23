Watch Now
Investigation underway after man's body pulled from Wyandotte County Lake

Posted at 6:19 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 19:19:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a man's body was pulled from the Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Wyandotte County's Sheriff's Office responded to the area at around 12:50 p.m. on reports of a dead body in the lake.

Though authorities say the victim was a Black male, no other information on them was immediately available.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate if any foul play was suspected late Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477l

