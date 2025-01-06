Investigation underway after woman found dead Monday morning at North Kansas City Hospital campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found Monday morning on the campus of North Kansas City Hospital.

A news release sent out today by the city of North Kansas City states that the police and fire departments were sent to 2700 Clay Edwards Dr., the hospital's address, about 9:45 a.m.

A Black woman, believed to be in her 60's, was found dead.

The news release states there were "no obvious signs of trauma" on the woman after she was found.

The woman's name and the cause of death have not been released.

—

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



