4 Overland Park police officers on paid leave tied to potential misappropriation of funds

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Four Overland Park police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a potential misappropriation of funds.

The officers, according to sources close to the investigation, were previously members of the Overland Park Police Officer's Foundation.

On Monday, several sources with knowledge of the investigation told the KSHB 41 I-Team the officers were on placed on leave for spending related to the foundation.

The money was primarily donated to the foundation from businesses and those who live in Johnson County, Kansas.

The funds are supposed to go to the families of fallen officers, education and community outreach.

It's not clear how much money is in question for being spent outside of those boundaries.

The I-Team reached out to police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy about the allegations on Monday. Lacy confirmed receipt of the I-Team's request, which was sent via email, but did not comment on the matter.

Also on Monday, the I-Team placed calls to Dianna Johnson, the president of Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

On Tuesday, Johnson issued a statement to the I-Team. In January and March of 2021, Johnson said the FOP approached the directors of the police foundation, "with questions regarding disbursements of funds and spending."

Johnson said when new directors took over the police foundation in January 2022, the directors hired an outside auditor to a conduct a forensic audit.

The I-Team spoke with Johnson Tuesday morning. Due to the ongoing investigation she declined an interview until she's able to consult with her attorney.

Johnson did tell the I-Team she wants to be as transparent with the public as possible.

The audit is now with the Johnson County District Attorney for review. The KSHB 41 I-Team has reached out to the district attorney's office for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

