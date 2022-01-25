Attorneys for Keith Carnes criticize MO AG's motion against release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing Keith Carnes filed their legal response a day after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office filed a motion against Carnes' immediate release .

On Tuesday, Carnes’ legal team filed their response to the Missouri Supreme Court. They stated “the State’s Suggestions in Opposition are mostly an attack on the findings of fact and reasoning in the Master’s report.”

Attorneys for Carnes reiterated their motion for his release.

In Monday's motion, Schmitt’s office stated the “standards for gateway innocence and cause and actual prejudice excusing the default of the alleged Brady claim have not been met here. And the claim itself is without merit.”

Following a 111-page report by Judge William Hickle, the special master appointed in the case, that narrowly focused on the factual findings of the case, attorneys for Carnes filed for his immediate release.

In that report , the judge pointed out that a report from a confidential informant “was not disclosed by the KCPD to either trial counsel or the prosecutor’s office prior to trial.”

Carnes has been serving life in prison without parole for the 2003 murder of Larry White. Carnes says he did not do it.

Attorneys on both sides are now waiting for The Missouri Supreme Court to rule on the motion for Carnes’ release.