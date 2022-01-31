Baristas at two Kansas City-area Starbucks locations plan to unionize

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baristas at two Kansas City-area Starbucks locations announced plans to unionize Monday morning.

The first is the Country Club Plaza location in Kansas City, Missouri.

Starbucks Plaza employees sent a letter Monday to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson that listed several reasons for the decision. Those include concerns about safety, a desire for increased say in changes at the store and increased pay and benefits.

The letter from the store’s "partners," which is what Starbucks calls employees, alluded to the company’s mission:

“We can’t nurture the human spirit on the clock as long as we’re underpaid and undertrained. We can’t inspire our neighborhood while our partners struggle to afford living there. We can’t make customer connections unless we feel safe around our customers.”

The second area location is the 10201 W. 75th St. store in Overland Park, just west of Interstate 35.

The move to unionize is a location-by-location process for Starbucks workers.

Media reports from across the country show that workers at more than two dozen store locations have filed for union elections from Starbucks.

The coffee chain has more than 9,000 U.S.-based company-owned cafes, according to CNBC.