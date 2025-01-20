Champion for homeless community in critical condition after shooting at her apartment

A Kansas City activist, vocal in her demands for the homeless community, is in critical condition after she was shot in her apartment.

LuLu Livingston’s friends and family tell KSHB 41 News she was the victim in the shooting and police standoff on Jan. 14 near 26th and Prospect.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department typically does not publicly identify a victim until they have died.

The shooting happened after an altercation with a man whom Livingston and her boyfriend let stay in their apartment, according to court records.

On Friday, Steve Coleman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and harassment tied to the incident.

Livingston’s family and friends are surrounding her in support at the hospital, hoping she will recover.

“Before any of this, she lived saving lives, giving her last, finding resources, making others feel loved and appreciated,” said Anton Washington, who is also an advocate in the homeless community.

Another friend, Guadalupe Ruiz, said Livingston would help anybody in need.

“She took her shoes off one time at QuikTrip to give to a homeless lady,” Ruiz said. “It was cold outside, but she didn’t care; walked around barefoot in the store.”

Livingston got her own apartment three years ago, but before that, she was living in tent encampments, serving as a sort of mayor to the other people who lived there.

She quickly became known as “LuLu Livingston At Your Service,” a nod to her commitment as an activist for the community.

Livingston was one of the leaders at the helm as the movement for better, long-term housing solutions in Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic exploded into an in-your-face protest.

She was one of the driving forces behind the hard-to-miss encampments at the intersection of Westport Road and Southwest Trafficway and on the south lawn of City Hall.

She yelled out demands at news conferences and gatherings as the main leader of the Kansas City Homeless Union.

She’s a fierce leader, her friends and colleagues say.

“She carried a fiery torch, changing lives relentlessly,” said Minister Angela Thomas. “We will continue to pray, support and stand for her.”

Friend Christina Anderson described Livingston as a "warrior and advocate for many."

“I, as her friend, will be there to fight for justice for LuLu as she recovers from this tragic situation," Anderson said.

According to court records, police got a call just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 from a woman — who friends would learn was Livingston — yelling that she was bleeding.

Officers responded to the apartment where the call originated and announced themselves. A man on the other side of the door asked them to wait until he put his dog away.

Court records stated police heard a woman crying inside the apartment, so they told her they wanted to make sure she was okay. The woman said she needed to get dressed before coming out to talk with them.

Police said they heard another man’s voice telling officers the woman was talking to her boyfriend and would be out in a second.

Then, officers said they could hear the woman screaming, followed by two gunshots.

KCPD tactical teams forced entry into the apartment and found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to court records, when emergency medical personnel took her from the scene, medical staff told police she likely wouldn’t survive.

Meanwhile, KCPD initiated a standoff with the suspect and the other man inside the apartment. Negotiators talked to the suspect on the phone, and shortly after, they surrendered themselves.

The suspect, Steve Coleman, and the other man, Livingston’s boyfriend, came out of the apartment without incident.

Livingston’s boyfriend, whose name is redacted in the court records, told police Coleman was homeless and had been staying with them for about a week. He said they noticed Coleman was acting strange and having mental health issues.

Earlier that morning, Livingston’s boyfriend said Coleman pounded on their bedroom door several times and broke the door in, saying he needed to let the dog in the room. Livingston and her boyfriend told Coleman to leave, and Coleman started “freaking out.”

Coleman allegedly pushed Livingston and hit her with his cane while she and her boyfriend were fighting back.

Livingston’s boyfriend said Coleman grabbed a gun. Livingston called the police, and Coleman was trying to wrestle the phone out of her hands. Coleman took the phone and hid it under the mattress.

Shortly after, they heard the police outside their door.

After Livingston got dressed and was heading to the front door, that’s when her boyfriend said he heard the shots.

He said he didn’t want to leave the apartment for fear of also being shot, accusing Coleman of taking him hostage.

Detectives also spoke with Coleman, who told them he didn’t understand why he was in jail or what was happening. Coleman said he went to Livingston because he heard she helped homeless people.

Coleman accused Livingston and her boyfriend of jumping him first.

He also told police he needed to be in “mental health jail.”

His bond hearing is set for Jan. 22 and a preliminary hearing will be held Feb. 11.

Livingston’s friend, Washington, said this incident is a reminder of how women are the most vulnerable population in the city when they have nowhere to go — even after they find housing.

On Jan. 19, friends held a sunrise gathering near 26th and Prospect to show their support.

