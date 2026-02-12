Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopts regulations on 7-OH, kratom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopted new regulations on 7-OH and kratom that it hopes will help limit the negative health outcomes experienced by users.

Councilmembers passed the ordinance unanimously, 12-0.

The City Council's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee took public comment on the proposed ordinance on Tuesday before it voted to send the measure to the council for its review.

Many urged the committee not to implement an outright ban, while others urged city leaders to include a total ban of both 7-OH and kratom.

"You have an entire population of well-intended people that are becoming addicted to a plant that is entirely legal and without regulation," said one speaker Tuesday, who is in favor of the ordinance.

Another speaker Tuesday, who is against the ordinance, suggested banning gas stations and convenience stores from selling the products.

"We don't think a blanket ban is appropriate; we think it goes way too far because there are many consumers who will be hurt by this," another speaker said.

The now approved ordinance will place a total ban on synthetic 7-OH, synthetic alkaloids and other products containing substances in higher quantities not found in natural leaf kratom.

Unadulterated kratom will still be allowed for purchase in city limits, but it will be regulated as a 21-and-up item.

The ordinance recommendation comes after KSHB 41's ongoing series Strong High Weak Laws explored the impacts of 7-OH, often referred to as “gas station heroin,” in the Kansas City metro.