Ex-boyfriend questioned, named person of interest in Independence woman's disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police tell KSHB 41 that they are questioning the ex-boyfriend of missing woman Ebony Duncan in connection to her case.

Duncan, 44, hasn't been seen since leaving work around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. Surveillance from her workplace at Sunterra Springs rehabilitation home showed Duncan walking and getting into a silver car that had pulled up beside her.

Her family reported her missing when she didn't show up for work the next morning.

IPD is naming her ex-boyfriend, Charles Smith-Howell, as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Smith-Howell and Duncan were in a previous relationship. Duncan's family told KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Sarah Plake that said at the time of her disappearance, she was not with Smith-Howell but he was jealous and angry.

Smith-Howell was arrested on Sept. 14 and is in federal custody for possessing gun ammunition.

Independence police said the gun ammunition charge came out of the missing persons investigation. Federal court records say investigators found a firearm loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside the Buick Encore Smith-Howell was driving. The ammunition wasn't made in Missouri but was transported over state lines, which is a crime.

Police started investigating Smith-Howell as a person of interest in Duncan's disappearance because of their relationship. According to federal court records, Duncan confided in a co-worker that Smith-Howell threatened to kill her.

Police conducted a welfare check at Duncan's home and tried calling her phone but didn't reach her.

Court records say Duncan's daughter reached out to Smith-Howell on Facebook after her disappearance and asked if he'd seen her. According to her daughter, Smith-Howell said he saw Duncan "last night" and said he's "sorry if something bad happened to her."

Investigators identified the silver car that picked Duncan up the evening she went missing as a silver Chrysler 200, which belongs to Smith-Howell's current girlfriend. The girlfriend lives with Smith-Howell in Kansas City, Mo.

Investigators determined through cell phone site data that Duncan's phone and the Chrysler 200 were connecting to the same cell phone towers, which was also in the same area where the Chrysler 200 was spotted on nearby cameras. Duncan's phone also connected to cell phone towers in the same area as Smith-Howell's house in KCMO, after she got into the Chrysler 200.

The Chrysler 200 is now missing, as is Smith-Howell's girlfriend, according to Independence police.

Investigators were able to see Duncan's phone location until Sept. 14. At that time, a homeless person told police she found Duncan's phone on a bridge but couldn't remember which bridge.

That same day, investigators found another possible Kansas City address in for Smith-Howell. They surveilled the house and saw a dark-colored Buick Encore at the house. They saw someone get into the car and followed it so they could see who was driving. According to court records, the driver began driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.

The car drove to Thompson Ave. and Drury Ave. in Kansas City and parked. Investigators saw Smith-Howell get out of the Buick and arrested him shortly after.

They searched the Buick, finding a black backpack and black trash bag but Duncan was not inside it.

After investigators thoroughly searched the car on Sept. 15, they found Smith-Howell's driver's license and federal probation and parole ID card. That's also when they found the gun and ammunition.

Independence police say they attempted to questioned Smith-Howell about Duncan's case, but he ended the interview and sought an attorney.

