Experts give advice on how to get a healthy puppy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re thinking of buying a puppy, the KSHB 41 I-Team wants to share advice from experts in the field.

The I-Team told you about allegations raised by consumers who bought puppies from some Petland stores locally and in six other states.

The company denies those claims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Former Petland employees file complaints with Missouri, Kentucky attorneys general offices

Of the more than 20 lawsuits we reviewed, more than half have either been dismissed or settled. The rest are still pending.

Being aware

Kansas City veterinarian Dr. Heather Kvitko-White says pet owners should always look for red flags about how the puppy is acting.

“They’re sitting in the corner of a cage and they’re not really moving around very much and they’re not playing,” Kvitko-White said. “Dogs should not be sick in pet stores on the floor, and if they are, you should go the other way."

Some pet stores offer warranties on the puppies.

Florida attorney Lauren Peffer says consumers need to read and understand how they work. She’s handled around 50 cases against Petland stores.

“You’ll see in almost every case, somebody buys a dog, goes back to the store and says, 'Hey, this puppy is sick.' And they say, ‘Oh, call our help line and they’ll take care of it for you,'" Peffer said. "And you call a help line and they say, ‘Ok. We’re going to investigate.'"

Check breeder's background

Before buying a puppy, Peffer encourages consumers to check a breeder’s background on the United States Department of Agriculture’s website.

There, you can read the inspection reports and see if the breeder has had any issues.

“If we can just get the breeders to be responsible about the practices and the conditions in which they’re keeping these animals, the whole thing gets better,” Peffer said.

Bottom line from experts

Experts recommend going to a shelter or rescue. In some cases, there are breed specific rescues.

If you’re set on a purebred puppy:



Go directly to the breeder;

Meet the mother dog;

See where she and the puppies live;

If a breeder refuses, go somewhere else.

“I think people just need to understand the difference between a breeder and a puppy mill is you can visit a breeder,” Kvitko-White said.

If you have a problem with a puppy you’ve purchased from any pet store, you can file a complaint with the state attorney general.

If you bought your puppy from a breeder, you can contact the department of agriculture in your state or the USDA.

—