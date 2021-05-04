Female Lee's Summit soccer coach accused of sending lingerie photos to male student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit female soccer coach is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse involving an underage male student.

The school district has confirmed Jessica Rae Rathbun was a paraprofessional and assistant girls' and boys' soccer coach at Lee's Summit North High School.

An attorney representing her alleged victim says Rathbun sent the then-16 year old boy pictures over a period of several months, starting in September.

According to a Missouri Department of Social Services investigation report, those pictures sent via social media site Snapchat included shots of Rathbun "in her bra and underwear lying in bed." She's also accused of asking the teen to "send her pictures of him getting into the shower," which he says he did not do. She also allegedly told the boy "she would have sex with him after he graduated."

That same report notes Rathbun "admitted to sending pictures" through Snapchat, but "denied intentionally sending photos in her bra and underwear." Instead, she claimed it was possible she accidentally sent some of those photos. She also "denied telling the student she would have sex with him."

The boy's attorney, Danny Thomas with Humphrey, Farrington, & McClain, P.C. says this type of behavior can have lasting, damaging effects on developing adolescents.

"It’s very dangerous for these boys. A lot of people think, 'Oh, teenage boys. What’s the harm?' There’s a lot of harm. If these boys' first sexual experience, whether or not it’s intercourse or not, is with a grown woman? They don’t know yet, but that will impact them years down the road," Thomas explains.

Thomas also says he has reason to believe his client wasn't the only one.

"I’ve been told that the scope of the investigation by the school and the police department involved several other boys. I’ve been told that there are some boys that are afraid to come forward."

Thomas is urging anyone who knows anything in this case to contact him.

Meanwhile, the Lee's Summit School District declined to comment on the case, citing the pending investigation. However, a spokesperson did share a statement that reads, in part, "Lee's Summit R-7 Schools' main priority is the safety and well-being of our students. Any and all allegations received by the district are taken seriously and investigated in accordance with district policies and procedures."

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed it received the report from the Lee's Summit Police Department, and that case file is currently under review.

At last check, no charges had been filed.

41 Action News reached out to an email listed for Rathbun, but so far have not received a response.

Thomas said other victims who want to come forward can reach him at 816-836-5050, or dat@hfmlegal.com.