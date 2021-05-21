Gov. Laura Kelly signs Adrian's Law

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill containing Adrian's Law on Friday.

The bill is named after Adrian Jones, 7, who was killed by his dad and stepmom in 2015.

In 2017, the I-Team revealed Adrian was abused for years. His file with Kansas Department For Children and Families is more than 2,000 pages long. It shows social workers documented Adrian as "high risk" for abuse and that the boy reported his parents were hitting him. His records also noted bruises that were consistent with abuse. Still, Adrian was never removed from his dad and stepmom's care.

The I-Team also exposed a relative of Adrian's lived in the home during the course of his abuse but never reported it.

Adrian's Law changes that.

Under the new legislation adults who witness abuse can be held criminally responsible if they don't report it to the authorities.

The bill also requires social workers to visit with a child when they receive calls to a home on a suspected abuse, as opposed to knocking and leaving.

Lawmakers introduced the legislation year after year until it was finally passed this session.

Rep. Louis Ruiz, who sponsored the bill, said Gov. Kelly's office is planning a ceremonial signing for Adrian's family, including his grandmother, Judy Conway who's been an advocate for the new legislation.

