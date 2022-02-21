Independence city council member diagnosed with cancer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A long-standing member of the Independence City Council has revealed to the KSHB 41 I-Team that she has cancer.

Karen DeLuccie, a council member at large, said she was diagnosed with lung cancer in early March.

DeLuccie said the cancer was an incidental finding that was discovered during medical imaging for a separate issue.

"Shocked, absolutely shocked," DeLuccie said. "I looked at them like I was crazy."

DeLuccie has not received a prognosis but said the doctors are optimistic.

She has completed one round of chemotherapy. She'll learn more about ongoing treatment at her next appointment in March.

Since 2014, DeLuccie has served as a member of the Independence City Council.

DeLuccie is currently running for re-election and just made it through the primaries.

She said she feels well and plans to be present for her duties related to the city council. Though, she will have to attend meetings virtually since she's immunosuppressed.

"I care for nothing more than Independence," DeLuccie said. "The only thing is, I can no longer walk and knock on doors and I can no longer go in public."

Mary DeLuccie, Karen DeLuccie's sister, said the council member has been busy at work and isn't slowing down at all when it comes to the election.

"That's all she's been thinking and reading and writing about," Mary DeLuccie said. "She's keeping up with all the news. She spends hours on it every day."