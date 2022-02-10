Independence police officer files 225 overtime slips since Dec. 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third-party firm is currently investigating an allegation of abuse of overtime within the Independence Police Department.

The investigation started because a whistle blower reported the allegations to the Independence city manager's office.

The allegations were that a specific employee of the police department was being paid "a significant amount of overtime to perform construction-related work within the Police Headquarters," I ndependence City Manager Zach Walker said in a statement from the city .

KSHB 41 News obtained all of the overtime slips the IPD employee submitted for their construction work, which took place over the course of 14 months beginning in December 2020.

The employee had submitted 225 overtime slips adding up to 2,800 hours and more than $160,000.

A couple of the slips shows the officer logging 21 or 21.5 hours of overtime in one day. Some other slips are recorded on the same day with the hours overlapping.

KSHB 41 compiled the overtime slips into interactive calendars that show all of the slips submitted by the one employee.

