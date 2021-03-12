Man charged in connection to KCK deadly Christmas crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Delia and Mario Madruga were killed in a Christmas Day crash last year in Kansas City, Kansas.

While a man is facing charges for possessing a stolen pickup truck involved in the crash, charges specifically relating to the deaths of the couple have yet to materialize.

Andres Cabrera-Contreras, 25, is charged with possession of stolen property among other other charges in the Dec. 25, 2020 crash , which took place near the intersection of North 17th Street and Orville Avenue.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report shows Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were pursuing a stolen pickup truck when the driver crashed into another vehicle, killing the Madruga's, both in their 80s.

The Madrugas were the parents of Wyandotte County Judge Delia York and the in-laws of KCK Police Chief Michael York.

Jalo Garcia lived across the street from the couple.

The KHP crash report states both the unidentified driver and passenger in the stolen pickup truck ran away from the scene after the crash, but only the passenger was caught.

Months later, no one has been charged with the Madrugas' deaths.

"Someone will be charged and I hope it's the right person when that person is charged," Cabrera-Contreras' attorney Michael Hunter said.

While Cabrera-Contreras is charged with possession of the stolen pickup truck, he's not accused of being the driver.

"If the state is taking their time to really make sure they get the charge correct then I'm glad that they're doing that," Hunter said.

But Hunter maintains his client didn't do it.

According to Hunter, the pickup truck was sent to the Johnson County Crime Lab months ago with no evidence he's aware of so far of anything pointing to Cabrera-Contreras as the driver.

A spokesman for Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the case is still under investigation and charges could be amended or added at any point.