New KCPD Chief Stacey Graves' salary less compared to chiefs in similar-sized cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves' salary was approved Thursday afternoon.

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Board of Police Commissioners approved Graves' salary of $180,000 — $9,000 less than her predecessor Rick Smith made.

KCPD cites Missouri law — specifically section 84.480 — caps the KC police chief's salary at $189,726.

Compared to other police chiefs in similar-sized cities, the KSHB 41 I-Team discovered Graves' salary is less.

New St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy will earn $175,000 from the city, but the St. Louis Police Foundation will also kick in another $100,000, making Tracy the highest-paid police chief in the history of St. Louis.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake is making a salary of just over $234,000, which is slightly less than previous Denver Police Chief Raul Pazen's $236,000 salary noted in July.

Denver's current chief was sworn in in October. KSHB 41 has reached out to Denver's Department of Finance to learn what Chief Ron Thomas earns.

