Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

NEW: Video shows police raid inside home of Kansas newspaper owner

Screen Shot 2023-08-21 at 1.23.09 PM.png
Marion County Record
Surveillance video captures authorities searching the home of Marion County Record newspaper owner Joan Meyer on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Marion, Kansas.
Screen Shot 2023-08-21 at 1.23.09 PM.png
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 14:32:10-04

MARION, Kan. — The KSHB 41 I-Team has obtained video from the Marion County Record showing the day police raided the home of the Kansas newspaper's owner.

On Aug. 11, police showed up at Eric Meyer's home, the owner of the paper to execute a search warrant.

Meyer lived at his home with his mother, Joan Meyer, 98, who served as co-publisher of Marion County Record.

RELATED | Surveillance video shows police seizing items from Kansas newspaper office

KSHB has obtained the video provided by the attorney representing the newspaper. A portion of the video has been uploaded to YouTube. The KSHB 41 I-Team is working to obtain the full recording.

Meyer would die the next day. Her son said the trauma of the raid contributed to her death.

The community paid its final respects to Meyer in funeral services on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo



Meet the Investigators