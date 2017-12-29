Rug cleaning becomes expensive, months-long ordeal

41 Action News Investigators went to that address looking for Patterson, and found that it was a home in an upscale Overland Park neighborhood.
The 41 Action News Investigators knocked on the door and a man came to the door, immediately saying no to the camera.
The man denied being Gil Patterson and said Patterson was at his office but declined to say where the office is.
A car parked in the home's driveway had a list of commissions for services done by company techs on the dashboard in plain sight.
Before the 41 Action News Investigators became involved, Sivigliano said Chem-Dry representatives called her only twice in two months.
The first time was in late November to say the carpet still smelled.
The second time was Dec. 4 when they wanted to charge her an additional $69 twice for two more cleanings.
She did not agree to the extra charges.
The 41 Action News Investigators were able to reach Chem-Dry owner Gil Patterson by phone.
Patterson claimed when the rug was first picked up in October, it was dripping with dog urine and it was difficult to get it clean.
Sivigliano denied that claim. She said the rug only had a couple of spots on it.
There's also no indication of damage to her hardwood floor from excessive dog urine.
The 41 Action News Investigators asked Patterson to see the rug, but he refused.
Sivigliano said she was "disappointed" by the company's response and service.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Chem-Dry has one unresolved customer complaint from 2015, but because that complaint is more than two years old, the BBB still gives Chem-Dry an overall "A" rating.
After the 41 Action News Investigators raised questions, Patterson called Sivigliano to tell her the cleaned rug will be delivered to her home and her money refunded next week.
Andy Alcock is an investigative reporter for 41 Action News. See his full report tonight at 6:30 p.m.