Investigators: 2 adults killed, 2 children injured in crash

Posted at 9:48 AM, Dec 09, 2021
ATCHISON, Kan. — Two people were killed and two children in the same car were injured when another car hit them head-on near Atchison, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 73 just west of Atchison.

The patrol determined the crash happened when a southbound car driven by a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man crossed the center line and hit a northbound car head on. The crash killed the driver of the northbound car, identified as 26-year-old Felicia Paxton of Atchison, as well as a passenger, 33-year-old Jovonnie Franklin, also of Atchison.

Two boys in the car, ages 6 and 7, were injured and taken to a hospital. The driver from Tonganoxie was also hospitalized.

Investigators said none of the adults were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

