Investigators blame lithium-ion battery as cause of Blue Springs fire

Battery pack was found not to be compatible with charging system
Damage to a home from a fire caused by the overcharging of an incompatible lithium-ion battery pack.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire investigators say overcharging of a lithium-ion battery likely caused a fire last month in south Blue Springs.

Central Jackson County Fire Protection District investigators were attempting to piece together the origin and cause of a fire reported on June 20 along Wall Street.

Their conclusion: a lithium-ion battery pack for a Dyson vacuum cleaner was overcharged.

The homeowners told investigators they purchased a third-party battery pack online that was advertised as being compatible with the vacuum cleaner.

After working with an insurance company, investigators learned the battery pack had been falsely advertised and was not compatible with the vacuum's charging system.

No injuries were reported in the fire, though the home suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

