Iowa State basketball fan prepares for trip to Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Big 12 basketball teams come to Kansas City, Missouri, for the annual Big 12 conference tournament, one school's fans will stand out the most during the tournament

“I always fall in love with the Iowa State fans,” Jason Bradley, the Power and Light District’s director of entertainment and production said, “They’re so enthusiastic, they’re so great. They come down in hordes. Even if they lose, they stick around. I can’t help but pull for Iowa State a little bit in there.”

The Cyclones men’s team will play at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Baylor at the T-Mobile Center, while the women’s team tips off Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. also against Baylor at the Municipal Auditorium.

Even Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas praised the Cyclones fans in on Twitter earlier this week.

We are proud to welcome the Big 12 tournament back home to Kansas City this week.



I haven’t seen Kansas State play in person yet this year, so looking forward to seeing my good EMAW friends. And, Iowa State fans, thank you in advance for spending so much here. pic.twitter.com/0Z1XG1UCzn — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 6, 2023

“And, Iowa State fans, thank you in advance for spending so much here,” Lucas tweeted out.

Brent Blum helps run a website focused on all things Iowa State athletics called Cyclone Fanatic. He will make the trip to Kansas City for the conference tournaments like he has several times before. KSHB 41 asked him to explain Iowa State's reputation.

“When Iowa State basketball is winning, the folks will travel,” Blum said, "So expect to see a lot of cardinal and gold down there in Kansas City.”

Blum has already booked his hotel. He will stay in Kansas City for several days, spending money at barbecue restaurants, bars, and beyond.

Blum predicts another large turnout by Iowa State fans this year.

“The vibe I'm getting from folks up here in Iowa is this will be the biggest turnout for Iowa State fans since COVID,” Blum said. “I think everyone's excited that both teams are pretty good on the Iowa State side and we plan to stay a couple of days for sure.”

The Iowa State turnout will definitely makes Mayor Lucas happy.