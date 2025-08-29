KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At this weekend's KC Irish Fest, the community is honoring the late Shaun Brady by bringing back Sunday's Irish breakfast, and unveiling a cookbook dedicated to the chef.

Irish Fest honors Shaun Brady's memory with cookbook, brunch

Brady was killed in August 2024 outside of his Brookside neighborhood restaurant, Brady & Fox.

The Irish Fest canceled the Irish breakfast they usually have after Sunday's mass because Brady was such a big part of the breakfast.

KSHB 41 News staff Shaun Brady

"To be able to have that breakfast back...we really are excited about showing it off," said Matt Scanlon, president of the event and a close friend of Brady's.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Matt Scanlon is the President of the board that put's on KC Irish Fest, and a good friend of Shaun Brady's.

Another way the community is remembering Brady is through a cookbook they created. It's filled with Brady's recipes and special stories from family and friends.

"My favorite part of the book is actually a quote from Shaun to one of my sisters," said Dan Regan, another good friend of Brady's. "She asked Shaun one year down here if he would help her find a nice Irish boyfriend, and Shaun said, ‘Set your sights a little higher, Carol.'"

Chris Morrison/KSHB Dan Regan is the Creative Director for KC Irish Fest and helped put together the cookbook in honor of Shaun Brady.

The cookbook is $30 and all proceeds go to the Brady family.

"We can’t replace Shaun," Scanlon said. "So whatever little bit we can do to be able to honor and remember him is important to us."

KC Irish Fest 2025 runs from Friday night to Sunday night. You can buy tickets online.

