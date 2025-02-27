'It felt like an amputation': KC-area resettlement agencies grapple with impact of executive orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since January, some local organizations have seen a decrease in the number of new families they assist.

They work with refugees resettling in the area on both sides of the state line.

Their clients are fleeing fear and instability in their home countries and finding a place to call home in Kansas City.

“We had reached out and said, ‘Your mother is coming to join you; your husband is coming to join you,’ and we got to be excited with them and celebrate with them,” said Hilary Cohen Singer, the executive director at Jewish Vocational Service, who works directly with refugee families.

But the excitement became a concern. She said that after years of waiting, things changed.

“When that executive order was enacted, all of those flights were canceled, and those individuals were not able to come,” Hilary said.

KSHB

According to her, families are now feeling hopeless.

“Anyone can understand how devastating that would be—not only to lose the reality of someone coming but also to lose the hope that it might ever happen in the future,” Hilary said.

Last year, JVS welcomed 650 people to the Kansas City area on the Missouri side.

But since January, they have been living in a new reality.

“We are not seeing new people coming into the country at all now,” Hilary said.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed another order halting admissions and federal funding for resettlement agencies. On Tuesday, a judge in Seattle issued a preliminary injunction against Trump's executive order that suspended refugee services.

However, local agencies have felt the impact of the suspension immediately.

“If we don't see refugee resettlement coming into Kansas City over the next four years, people who didn't know that refugees were here in Kansas City will feel the impact when they're not,” Hilary said.

On the other side of the state line, Jarrett Meek's work with resettling individuals has also been affected. His faith inspires his work with Mission Adelante.

“Those whom others may see as outsiders, Jesus saw as insiders,” Meek said. “He made them feel like they belong.”

Belonging. That’s the feeling he wants to evoke in the new residents. Last year, this organization offered help and support to more than 170 refugees.

“When I see those families, I see friends,” Meek said. “They are people who are arriving here with hopes and dreams.”

KSHB

According to him, the refugees entered the country legally to call Kansas City, Kansas, home.

“I see people who, in a very short time, will be contributing to this country,” Meek said.

But now, Mission Adelante is also short on funds. They lost federal funding and, consequently, had to cut jobs.

“It felt like an amputation,” Meek said.

Even through the pain, they remain hopeful that better days are ahead.

“We will overcome the challenges that are there,” Meek said.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Fe Silva covers education stories involving K-12. Share your story idea with Fe.