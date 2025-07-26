'It is not safe': BPU Water Department and UG flagged concerns 2 days before fatal trench collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas 811 ticket revealed that the Board of Public Utilities Water Department and Unified Government had safety concerns regarding the dig site of the fatal trench collapse that occurred Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

'It is not safe': BPU Water Department and UG flagged concerns 2 days before trench collapse

The BPU Water Department and UG markings were listed as not complete as of July 22, 2025, the day before work was set to begin, according to the tickets.

In the second ticket, a note was written under the status section of the BPU Water Department and UG markings. It reads, “cannot mark sewer due to rain from yesterday, it is not safe since there is a drop off and I do not want to risk injury in case it collapses.”

On Friday, police identified 54-year-old Francisco Rodriguez as the man who died in the trench collapse.

Rodriguez's body was recovered late Thursday night after hours of searching. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCKPD is conducting a death investigation into the incident. The police department is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other agencies in the investigation.

—