KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor’s Nights in Kansas City, Missouri, kicked off Saturday, June 7.

'It kept us out of trouble': Mayor's Nights kick off in Kansas City

The initiative is a "defensive strategy" to allow teenagers to have fun in a safe space.

“These are the programs that helped myself and people like me get to the places that we are in life right now,” said Stuart Wright, head girls basketball coach at Grandview High School.

KSHB

During the summer, he’s not coaching; he’s just supporting his students from the sidelines, watching them follow in his footsteps.

“It kept us out of trouble. It gave us things to do,” Wright said.

Night Hoops is one of the longest-running Mayor's Nights programs, established in 1992.

“Just making another outlet for these kids to go and have some fun,” said Chauncey Berry, head of All Effort, one of the organizations that support the city in making the events happen.

KSHB

But the players explained it goes beyond that. They said it improves them as athletes and as people.

“It helps me stay in shape and stay strong,” said Lecaa Martin, a sophomore at Grandview High School. “I've learned how to control my emotions.”

KSHB

“It helps boost my confidence. I can showcase whatever skills I want on the court,” said Dareion Hunt, who attends Lee’s Summit West High School.

KSHB

For parents, the program helps prepare students for their next steps.

“It's great that they are able to put their energy into something that can help with their future,” said Shelby Hemmings, whose daughter goes to Lincoln Prep. “It's an amazing opportunity to showcase some of the young talent that we have around the city.”

KSHB

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the teens are learning new moves by example.

“This isn't just us saying to be good. This isn't us saying to stay off the streets," Lucas said. "It's actually us opening our gyms and opening opportunities for all of us."

KSHB

“You should be in an environment where you feel safe and comfortable so that you can truly let loose and have fun,” said KC singer Daysia Reneau, who attended the kickoff event.

KSHB

Soccer, swimming and volleyball are also part of the program.

Club KC is another opportunity; it provides a chance for youth to gather in a secure yet fun environment on weekends throughout the summer, on Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m. You can find more information here.

—