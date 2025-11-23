'It saves lives': Healing House opens Family Enrichment Center, recovery home

KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates covers stories in Jackson County. Share your stories with Braden.

The Healing House, an organization created to help those with substance abuse disorder, is opening a Family Enrichment Center and a new recovery house.

On November 22, the organization hosted an open house that included tours of the two new additions.

The recovery home is in an old fire station and will house six women including a house leader who will be the peer support system.

Coincidentally, the fire station is Station 23 and was bought the month of The Healing House's 23rd anniversary.

KSHB Bobbi Jo Reed

For more than two decades, Bobbi Jo Reed dedicated her life to helping people recover.

"I’ll never give up this fight as long as somebody’s child is out there on the streets," Reed said. "I’m going to keep fighting the good fight."

Local News Healing House expands support for families affected by substance abuse Fernanda Silva

Her mission of service to those facing addiction challenges stems from her own life. Over the years the organization was primarily run by people who've gone through addiction.

"My story is what makes me powerful. My background, everything," Jeff Clark said, a peer mentor who lives in one of the Healing Houses. "All my trials that I’ve been through, being in and out of institutions. 'Cause I relate. You know, I know the feeling of getting out. I know the feeling of losing all trust in my family. I know what it’s like to have things and lose them due to my addiction and I know what it’s like to get that all back."

In his nine months in the program, he said he's finding light and using his recovery and experience to guide others forward.

KSHB Jeff Clark

"It saves lives, you know," Clark said. "It saves many many lives and I’m fortunate to be part of that and grateful."

Reed said addiction affects families differently but the impact goes beyond a single person. She said whether its a parent watching a child struggle with addiction or a child watching a parent, the harm and trauma can be overwhelming.

That's why she wanted to build the $2.2 million Family Enrichment Center.

KSHB Family Enrichment Center

This broke a barrier for her.

"The world puts barriers up in front of us, things we don’t think we can get around. And, you know, I’ll tell you what, I’m a barrier breaker, baby. I’m kicking that barrier down," said Reed.

The Family Enrichment Center expanded counseling services to those outside of the organization. Family members of those in the program can also get counseling.

"We know that addiction is a family disease. It affects everybody," Reed said. "This will be a place for the whole family to share in the healing experience."

The organization said it will expand access to counseling for about 500 people.