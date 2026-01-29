‘It took a minute to sink in’: Group of Kansas City area teachers share Powerball prize

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of 27 teachers in the Kansas City area won $50,000 from a Powerball ticket purchased in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The ticket was bought at a Casey’s, located at 1202 N. 7 Highway in Blue Springs, for the Dec. 20, 2025, drawing, according to a press release from Missouri Lottery.

“We play together sometimes when the jackpot gets high,” said a representative of the group.

The specific drawing had a jackpot of $1.5 billion, and the teachers’ ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number.

“It was kind of unbelievable. It took a minute to sink in,” said the representative.

In fiscal year 2025, Jackson County players won more than $96.8 million in prizes, retailers received over $8.9 million in commissions and bonuses and over $31.6 million in proceeds went to county education programs, according to Missouri Lottery.

