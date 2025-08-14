'It was pretty daunting': Recent KU graduate talks job market amid higher unemployment rates

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Recent college graduates are experiencing higher unemployment rates in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same time last year.

The average unemployment rate for recent college graduates over the first six months of 2025 is 5.3%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That percent is up from an average of 4.5% during the same time last year and 1.3% higher than the entire workforce, which averages around 4%.

Recent KU graduate talks job market amid higher unemployment rates

It's one of the toughest job markets for recent college graduates since 2015, according to NBC News.

"I don't know if I'm ready for college," Incoming freshman Isaac Salahshurian said. "Like, I'm ready, but it's just a different step, you know?"

The first step is moving in. Salahshurian, along with many other incoming University of Kansas freshmen, made the move on Thursday.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Katelynn Shaw

"Really, I'm here to make friends," Incoming freshman Katelynn Shaw said. "I'm really excited about making friends, and of course, education."

Recent KU graduate John Racy remembers that feeling.

"You know, it's kind of funny," he said. "When you start back freshman year of undergrad, you hope the experience never ends, but once you get to that last year of study, you kinda hope it ends."

Racy graduated with a law degree in May. Next week, he starts a new chapter.

"I got a job, I survived it, and I'll be a working man soon," he said.

Racy survived what he said was a daunting cycle of rejection.

"Probably dozens of applications, (the job he was hired for) was probably my third interview, and that was my first hit," he said. "Once I got my job, no more applying. I was happy with what I got."

Now that he's employed, he said it's one thing he will not have to worry about.

"Oh, in this economy, I'm very grateful," he said. "I have a lot of peers who still don't have a job yet, so I'm just happy I got one."

—