'It was suicide to stay outside': People experiencing homelessness share importance of shelters

Kansas City, Missouri, activated its extreme weather plan to provide overnight shelter to people experiencing homelessness from December to March.

People experiencing homelessness share importance of shelters

The $1.5 million program uses a phase system to open beds in shelters depending on the temperature outside.

The city said when fully operational during the coldest nights there are 931 beds available across eight shelters. The shelters range from gender specific to gender inclusive.

This is a part of the city's goal of zero homelessness and uses funds from marijuana taxes to pay for the program.

For people experiencing homelessness, a community shelter is sometimes their only option when the temperature drops overnight.

"It was suicide to stay outside that night," said David Bryant.

KSHB David Bryant

He said there were nights last year where the shelters were full and he had to find a way to stay warm.

Bryant has spent five years on the streets fighting for survival. He said his life took a turn when the pandemic hit. Since then, he's been living day-to-day and said December to March are the worst months.

"Frostbite mostly, and pneumonia, which I had both last year," said Bryant.

He recounted the time he was treated for frostbite at the hospital, but when he was released he had no where to go. That led him to check himself into a psychiatric hospital for warmth.

This year, he found himself going from shelter to shelter.

"Usually I go to the library and stay there until I have to come here (shelter) and spend almost two hours in line to get in," Bryant said.

He said turning his life around takes time and resources. He's currently on the waiting list for housing. He said that process slows everything else down.

"Kinda hard to find a job when they’re asking for a residence and you have no place to stay," said Bryant.

He has noticed a change in the shelter this year over last year.

"By the looks of it, they’re both taking more than they did last year," said Bryant.

That is the case for Hope Faith, an organization taking in around 70 people.

KSHB Anthony Leeneudch

This is the first year the organization is welcoming both men and women. Hope Faith is one of three organizations offering shelter every night from December 1 to March 1.

Hope Faith said they were able to accommodate men and women because of the separate spaces they've created.

KSHB Doug Langner

Executive Director Doug Langner said its a team effort to get people into shelters, but the work doesn't stop when they walk through the doors.

The organization makes sure the unhoused population knows about the resources available and how they can get them.

