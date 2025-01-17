'It’s a huge difference': Home playoff games mean better business for Joe's Kansas City BBQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is already a big time for barbecue businesses like Joe's Kansas City. However, Kansas City Chiefs home playoff games make business even better.

"When it's an in-town playoff game, we are slammed," Joe's KC General Manager Victor Brummel said.

With the playoffs being out of town last year, Brummel said he expects things to be busy with the playoff game in town.

He explained they treat the weekend as if it's a holiday with all hands on deck.

"As soon as the game was announced Sunday night, Monday morning we were answering phone calls right off the bat," Brummel said.

After a slow few weeks due to winter weather, Brummel said they'll be slicing and serving close to 400 slabs of ribs.

In comparison, Brummel said a normal Saturday ususally sees around 200 slabs.

"We’re gonna try to do as much as we can," Brummel said. "Take advantage of this weekend, people being in town, people celebrating the Chiefs."

Brummel said they've seen Chiefs and Texan's fans alike.

Anthony Maratea drove 16 hours from Arizona with his son to see the game. He said they wanted to spend the day soaking in what Kansas City is all about.

"Let's go eat good barbecue, maybe we’'l go to the museum, just kinda absorb being in Kansas City," Maratea said.

Other Chiefs fans, like Maggie Crawford and her family, have made Joe's a tradition on Red Friday.

"It just feels perfect," Crawford said. "Like, Kansas City, barbecue, it's a Red Friday. It just feels right."

There's something about barbecue and the Chiefs that just go hand-in-hand, and make us all excited to cheer on the team.

"Whether you’re heading out to the stadium for it, or you’re sitting at home with a group of friends, family watching the game, I think just getting that barbecue, that smoke flavor, that smell, is just the tradition people are looking for this time of year," Brummel said.

Brummel said they will continue to take as many orders as they can, and they will be open during the game on Saturday.

