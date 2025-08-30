'It's a very important visit': Ireland's Ambassador to the U.S. visits Kansas City for Irish Fest weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Irish Fest is back at Crown Center this weekend, with tens of thousands people expected to celebrate Irish heritage, music and food.

Remembering the late Shaun Brady at this year's Irish Fest

The annual event is one of the biggest Irish festivals in the country.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, was in town this weekend to check out the event.

“I'm really excited, because I've heard about the Kansas City Irish festival for a very long time," said Ambassador Byrne Nason. "People come to celebrate Irish culture, heritage, our film, our theater. I gather we have comedy this year.”

Ambassador Byrne Nason said the size and spirit of KC Irish Fest are proof of the strong ties between Kansas City and Ireland. Bonds between the two countries date back nearly two centuries.

“It’s a very important visit, because Irish people have been here in Kansas City from the beginning of the 19th century, really," Ambassador Byrne Nason said. "People came here, cut through the limestone, helped build your pavements."

The festival also is focused on honoring Shaun Brady, an Irish chef and pillar of the Kansas City Irish community.

Brady was murdered in August 2024 outside his popular Kansas City, Missouri, Irish restaurant.

“Shaun was beloved of the community here in Kansas City, and we will never forget the support he gave to making this a wonderful festival," Ambassador Byrne Nason said. "And I know that on Sunday, there will be a special way of remembering Shaun through his profession.”

The "Brady Brunch" will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the festival.

“Sean's name lives on," Ambassador said Byrne Nason said. "His family will be joining in the celebrations here, and he will always remain part of the wonderful Kansas City Irish festival."

You can find information on tickets and schedule on the Irish Fest website.

