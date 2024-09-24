'It's aggressive and it's constant': KC Crossroads community frustrated with dangerous street racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They are illegal events that have been happening in Kansas City for years: illegal street racing and sideshows.

Multiple cars usually take part in sideshows, spinning out and driving fast through downtown intersections.

The Kansas City, Missouri City Council recently passed an ordinance increasing fines for both drivers and spectators.

For a driver's first offense, the penalty could be up to a $250 ticket and/or up to 30 days in jail.

For a second violation, it's a $500 fine and/or up to 60 days in jail.

If a driver has three or more offenses, they face up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Spectators, even if they are just watching, could also get a fine of up to $100.

Council members passed the ordinance in mid-September in an effort to reduce the number of sideshows happening throughout the city.

People who live and work in the Crossroads say they're tired of street racing and hope the new ordinance puts the brakes on the dangerous activity.

"It's loud, it's disruptive and it's dangerous," Crossroads resident David Johnson said.

Johnson has lived in the Crossroads for 20 years. He expects a lively neighborhood with nightlife, but not the constant spin outs and racing nearly every weekend.

"I don't hear thunderstorms [through my building], but I hear loud engines and sideshows when they take over this intersection [at 19th and Southwest Boulevard]," Johnson said. "It's kind of crazy how disruptive it's been to our mental health."

The sideshows usually happen in large intersections and parking lots. A drive down Southwest Boulevard reveals old skid marks from earlier sideshows.

Business owners also are fed up with the constant street racing.

"They'll do donuts right outside my door," said Cristina Espinosa, owner of Beauty Culture. "It's a little aggressive out there and it's pretty constant."

Espinosa shares the same concerns as Johnson; street racing can be dangerous for bystanders and the entire community.

"I have a three-month-old infant, so my biggest concern is one day one of these kids who are speeding up and down the road is going to run into us while I'm holding my son," Espinosa said.

The Crossroads salon owner explained it's a dangerous problem she doesn't see enforced regularly.

"The only time we really see any police involved is if there is an actual accident, that's when we'll see police and firefighters," Espinosa said. "But as far as enforcement, we really haven't seen any."

That's why some neighbors, like Johnson, are working with the Crossroads Community Association to bring changes.

"The city can feel a little lawless sometimes because of the lack of enforcement and police presence," Johnson said. "We are working on a community Crossroads improvement district to provide some additional security presence, but that won't have the ability to shut down a side show."

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department sent KSHB 41 data about how they are enforcing the illegal side shows.

In the last few months, the department conducted three large operations and said they disrupted 12 street racing events, issued 59 street racing and spectating citations and made six arrests.

Police say the data for street racing citations is higher than these numbers, but it's difficult to track and report.

Time will tell if the city's new ordinance is effective in deterring street racing, according to a police department public information officer.

"Harsher penalties for street racing may be what is needed to encourage people to think twice before participating in these type of events," the public information officer said.

