‘It’s hard not to just grab everything': Kansas City organization helps teachers save money on school supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ScrapsKC, a nonprofit reuse center in Kansas City, Missouri, is helping teachers save on back-to-school costs through its Teacher Resource Center.

Teachers can become members for $35 per year. The membership allows them to shop once per month, and during each visit, teachers can take whatever they can fit in a shopping cart at no additional cost.

ScrapsKC collects gently used school supplies throughout the year, so shelves are stocked with all the essentials.

“It’s hard not to just grab everything if I can use it,” said Montana Garrison, a high school math teacher.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Montana Garrison shops at ScrapsKC's Teacher Resource Center.

Entering her ninth year of teaching, Garrison was almost in disbelief she had never heard of the resource.

Garrison said she normally spends between $100 and $200 of her own money per year on her classroom.

“I will be telling people about this,” Garrison said.

Briana Anderson works for ScrapsKC. She said staff members often hear sighs of relief and see smiles from teachers.

“This intertwines the mission of supporting teachers and students with the practice of reducing waste,” Anderson said. “It’s just a really awesome concept that blends together education and environmental support.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Briana Anderson is director of community engagement at ScrapsKC.

The Teacher Resource Center is open Wednesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. Every other Saturday, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ScrapsKC is located at 3269 Roanoke Rd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The organization also accepts donations year-round.

On Friday, Sept. 19, ScrapsKC is hosting a fundraiser for its Teacher Resource Center. The "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader" event takes place at Park 39 from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

