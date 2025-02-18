LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Internal Revenue Service plans to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season. The cuts are a part of the Trump administration’s effort to downsize the federal workforce.

Those cuts could come as early as next week.

'It's just a big unknown': Taxpayers, financial advisors speak on potential impact of IRS layoffs

More than 140 million tax returns will be filed by April 15, so local tax accountants are worried this downsizing could impact their customer service and their client's returns.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Laurie Martin, owner, Martin Tax and Financial Services

“We can respond to the IRS, but we can’t control when they respond back to us,” said Laurie Martin, owner of Martin Tax & Financial Services. “I’m not sure that we’ll be able to as easily reach out to the IRS, get feedback on what’s going on with the return, what’s the status of the refund — things like that.”

Martin said an understaffed IRS could lead to longer wait times for assistance and delays in tax returns.

Electronically filed returns with a direct deposit option should be processed with no concerns.

But for those concerned, she had several tips on how to get ahead:



File as soon as you can.

Use direct deposit for refunds.

File electronically.

Double-check your return for any errors so it does not delay your request.

Get an IP PIN to prevent identity theft.

Use IRS.gov for tips.

Choose a trusted tax professional to help.

“Just getting it done before these potential staffing shortages become an issue; that would be the very biggest tip we could provide,” Martin said. “Budget accordingly, knowing that there could be impacts that we aren’t able to even foresee.”

Andrew Harken, who owns a small business, said he wastes no time when it comes to filing taxes. He always puts it in his calendar to call early and beat those who wait until the filing deadline.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Andrew Harken, small business owner



With the IRS planning to lay off thousands of workers, his punctuality might save him the headache of a delayed tax return this year.

“It’s a concern to a lot of people, 'cause I’m sure they could use that money for something else,” Harken said.

—