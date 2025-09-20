'It's just fantastic': STEM Global Action brings inaugural KC STEM Fest to town

STEM Global Action is bringing STEM Fest to Kansas City, Missouri, for its inaugural year.

It is a free community event happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gregg Klice Community Center on Saturday. The festival will offer over 60 hands-on STEM activities for K-12 students.

"These kids will be able to do things like fly drones, they'll be able to do excavations, they'll look at anatomy, real sheep lungs, there's just a number of things to be involved with, and it's going to be very exciting for the kids," said Chief Communications Officer of STEM NOLA Jim Pittman.

The first 100 kids will receive a free gift.

The Kansas City STEM Fest is made possible by the generous support of Erma L. Williams Learning Center, Warner Williams, LLC, STEAM Village, and AABE.

Registration is now closed, but families can still register on site.

