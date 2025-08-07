'It's life changing': Olathe nonprofit offering free clothes sees more families amid price increases

OLATHE, Kan. — The Angel Clothing Foundation in Olathe has seen more families shop its free clothing options amid increased prices and as back-to-school shopping is in full swing, says volunteer Shelley White.

"Because this is such a boutique experience, it doesn't feel like they're receiving a handout so to speak, so it really is a way for us to give back to the community and to individuals who are really in need right now in this economy," White said.

In June, clothing costs rose 0.4%, according to the Consumer Price Index.

New tariffs on several countries took effect overnight on Thursday.

A Yale research lab says clothing prices will see some of the biggest impacts. It estimates a 40% increase in shoe prices and a 38% increase in clothing prices.

For White, she's seen the impact of the Angel Clothing Foundation on local families and individuals.

"It's life-changing because you can see them light up," she said.

The Angel Clothing Foundation serves residents of Johnson, Jackson, Wyandotte and Miami counties. Each person can choose two shirts, two pairs of pants, and a pair of shoes each quarter.

The shop is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 420 S Kansas Ave., in Olathe.

Donations can be made while the story is open.

Monetary donations can also be made by clicking here.

The nonprofit is currently recruiting volunteers. You can find more information about volunteering by clicking here.

